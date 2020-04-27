This is day four of the Ramadan – a time of the year when Muslims fast in a bid to devote themselves to their faith and come closer to Allah.

During Ramadan – the holiest month in the Islamic calendar – Muslims do not eat or drink between dawn and sunset in order to devote themselves to their faith.

Ramadan traditionally sees millions of Muslims praying and spending times with their loved ones, and we at Concise News have compiled some quotes, images and Dua (prayers) for you.

” Allah, on this day, strengthen me in carrying out your commands.”

Allah says about the fasting person: “He has left his food, Drink, and desires for my sake, The fast is for me, So I will reward (The fasting person) for it and the reward of good deeds is multiplied ten times,” (Sahih Al Bukhari 1894).

The Prophet (Peace be upon him) said: “Whoever gives food for a fasting person to break his fast, he will have a reward like theirs, without that detracting from their reward n the slightest.”