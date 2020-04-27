Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Monday, April 27th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Monday, April 27th, 2020.

Buhari Briefed As COVID-19 Lockdown Expires Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari has been briefed on the latest development in Nigeria as regards the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world. The country’s health minister Dr Osagie Ehanire, and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, met with the Nigerian leader on Sunday in Abuja. The meeting comes barely 24 hours to the expiration of the total lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun by the president.

Coronavirus: Nigeria Records 91 New Cases, Five More Deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday said 91 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the country’s total cases to 1,273. Concise News reports that 43 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos, eight in Sokoto and six in Taraba. The health agency also reported that Nigeria’s total deaths from the virus had increases to 40 while 239 people had recovered.

More Prominent People Die In Kano State

A professor of mass communication at the Bayero University, Kano, Balarabe Maikaba, died on Sunday after a brief illness amid growing tension over reports of people dying as a result of a yet-to-be-identified disease. It is understood that many people, including the elite, have died, with Dala, Fagge, Tarauni, Nasarawa, Gwale, and Kano Municipal worst hit.

COVID-19: Ikpeazu Locks Down Three LGAs In Abia State

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has locked down three local government areas in Abia state, southeast Nigeria, as part of efforts to check further spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state. The governor announced the lockdown on Saturday, saying that an extensive contact tracing exercise had commenced in Ukwa West, Ikwuano and Umuahia North.

Coronavirus: Suspected Killer Of Afenifere Leader’s Daughter Test Positive

The government of Ondo state, southwest Nigeria, has reported three new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total in the state to seven. Concise News understands that one of the persons that tested positive for COVID-19 had been arraigned in a court in Akure over the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of National Leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Kaduna State Govt Extends COVID-19 Lockdown

The government of Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria, has extended the period of the COVID-19 lockdown in the state for 30 more days. The Kaduna government disclosed this on Twitter on Sunday evening. “KADUNA UPDATE: Malam Nasir @elrufai has extended the quarantine orders in the state for another 30 days, effective from 26th April 2020. The decision follows a recommendation to that effect by the State Standing Committee on Covid-19, chaired by @DrHadizaBalarabe,” it posted.

South Korea Provides Fresh Update On Kim Jong Un’s Health

South Korea says “no suspicious movements have so far been detected” as the United States ally said Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was “alive and well.” There has been mounting speculation about the health of Kim after he missed the celebration of his grandfather’s birthday on April 15. A top foreign policy adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in told CNN that “Kim Jong Un is alive and well.”

House Of Reps Resume Plenary April 28

Nigeria’s House of Representatives will resume plenary on 28 April, according to a memo sent to members through the Office of the Clerk to the National Assembly. Concise News reports that the memo, addressed to all members, was signed by Patrick A Giwa and made available to journalists on Sunday night.

