My Ex-Girlfriend Converted To Islam For Me – Diamond Platnumz

Singer Diamond Platnumz has revealed that his ex-girlfriend Tanasha Donna converted to Islam because of him and that he wanted to get married to her.

In an interview with Wasafi FM, Diamond Platnumz stated that their relationship ended because they both agreed to it and not that he was caught cheating.

He said, “I wanted to marry Tanasha a hundred percent, one million percent. But maybe God has a plan, there are things why we didn’t get to the same page.

“To be honest Tanasha and I are not together. There were things that were out of our ability so we decided to give each other space. We agreed as civilized people and it is not about me being caught cheating. That has never happened.

“That was one of the relationships that I was very calm. When I met Tanasha and started a relationship with her, I left behind a lot of immaturity. We sat down as a family and spoke about the future and we didn’t agree cause everyone wanted what they wanted, so there was a misunderstanding. If God has planned, we can go back together”

On Tanasha Donna converting to his Islamic religion, the singer said:

“We were in Kigoma when she became a Muslim and I told Ricardo Momo (a manger at WCB) that if he pushes her to do it, I’ll pay him. He didn’t force her but he taught her. When she came to me to tell me that she wanted to change I told her to go and think about it and come tell me so she told me that she was sure.”