Latest Coronavirus News For Today Monday, April 27th, 2020

Buhari Briefed As COVID-19 Lockdown Expires Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari has been briefed on the latest development in Nigeria as regards the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

Concise News reports that the country’s health minister Dr Osagie Ehanire, and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, met with the Nigerian leader on Sunday in Abuja.

The meeting comes barely 24 hours to the expiration of the total lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun by the president. Read full report here.

Nigeria Records 91 New Cases, Five More Deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday said 91 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the country’s total cases to 1,273.

Concise News reports that 43 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos, eight in Sokoto and six in Taraba.

The health agency also reported that Nigeria’s total deaths from the virus had increases to 40 while 239 people had recovered.

Kaduna State Govt Extends COVID-19 Lockdown

The government of Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria, has extended the period of the COVID-19 lockdown in the state for 30 more days.

Concise News reports that the Kaduna government disclosed this on Twitter on Sunday evening.

“KADUNA UPDATE: Malam Nasir @elrufai has extended the quarantine orders in the state for another 30 days, effective from 26th April 2020. The decision follows a recommendation to that effect by the State Standing Committee on Covid-19, chaired by @DrHadizaBalarabe,” it posted.

