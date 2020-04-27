I’m The Hardest Working President In The History Of The US – Trump

President Donald Trump has described himself as the hardest working president in the history of the United States of America.
In a tweet shared, Trump stated that he deserves the status because he has achieved more in three and a half years than any US President in history.
According to him, this is a fact which he says is hated by the fake news media.
He tweeted: ‘The people that know me and know the history of our Country say that I am the hardest working President in history.’ Trump tweeted.
” I don’t know about that, but I am a hard worker and have probably gotten more done in the first 3 1/2 years than any President in history. The Fake News hates it!’
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.