I’m The Hardest Working President In The History Of The US – Trump

President Donald Trump has described himself as the hardest working president in the history of the United States of America.

In a tweet shared, Trump stated that he deserves the status because he has achieved more in three and a half years than any US President in history.

According to him, this is a fact which he says is hated by the fake news media.

He tweeted: ‘The people that know me and know the history of our Country say that I am the hardest working President in history.’ Trump tweeted.

” I don’t know about that, but I am a hard worker and have probably gotten more done in the first 3 1/2 years than any President in history. The Fake News hates it!’