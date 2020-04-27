Home » I’m The Hardest Working President In The History Of The US – Trump

April 27, 2020
US President Donald Trump addresses the Nation from the Oval Office (image courtesy: AFP)

President Donald Trump has described himself as the hardest working president in the history of the United States of America.

In a tweet shared, Trump stated that he deserves the status because he has achieved more in three and a half years than any US President in history.

According to him, this is a fact which he says is hated by the fake news media.

He tweeted: ‘The people that know me and know the history of our Country say that I am the hardest working President in history.’ Trump tweeted.

” I don’t know about that, but I am a hard worker and have probably gotten more done in the first 3 1/2 years than any President in history. The Fake News hates it!’

