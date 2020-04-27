I Was Almost Aborted By My Mother – BBNaija’s Mercy Eke

Former BBNaija reality TV star, Mercy Eke has revealed that she was almost aborted by her mother while the woman was pregnant with her.

Mercy Eke stated that her mother almost took the decision because catering to another child appeared burdensome to her.

The tale from her mother made her decide that he must become somebody in life which eventually came to pass when she won the 2019 BBNaija show.

She said: “My mom told me that, when she was carrying me, there was this aunt of mine, my dad’s cousin, who came and asked her, ‘Are you still pregnant after all these kids you have?,” Mercy said.

“That really got my mom trying to abort me. My mum told that what she did was when she goes to the farm, she would climb a tree and intentionally fall from there to see if she could get rid of me.

“When she told me that, I had told myself that I had to make it, whatever it took to be somebody. I had to make her proud somehow for what she did for me.”