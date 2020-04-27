Nigeria’s House of Representatives will resume plenary on 28 April, according to a memo sent to members through the Office of the Clerk to the National Assembly.

Concise News reports that the memo, addressed to all members, was signed by Patrick A Giwa and made available to journalists on Sunday night.

“This is to inform all Members of the House of Representatives that the House will now resume plenary session on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 10.am,” it reads.

“Members are advised to take note of the new date of resumption, please.

“The COVID-19 Guidelines approved by the Federal Government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and additional Guidelines developed by the House will be sent to Members’ pigeon holes for collection on resumption.

“Staff and Members’ Aides are to work from home and will be notified when needed in the office for any special assignment.”