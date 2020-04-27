Don’t Read Speech, Speak From Your Heart – Yul Edochie To Buhari

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to speak from his heart and not read the speech written for him in a paper when he addresses Nigerians tonight.
“Dear President Buhari, drop paper, don’t read speech today. Speak to Nigerians from your heart”, he tweeted.
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday night tell Nigerians whether the total lockdown imposed on Abuja, Lagos and Ogun over the coronavirus pandemic will be relaxed or not.
“President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation Monday, April 27, 2020 at 8pm,” spokesman for Buhari Femi Adesina said in a statement.
“Television, radio and other electronic media stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.”
