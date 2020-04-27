COVID-19 Lockdown: Buhari To Address Nigerians Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday night tell Nigerians whether the total lockdown imposed on Abuja, Lagos and Ogun over the coronavirus pandemic will be relaxed or not.

Related: Buhari Eases COVID-19 Lockdown In Abuja, Lagos, Ogun (Full Speech)

“President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation Monday, April 27, 2020 at 8pm,” spokesman for Buhari Femi Adesina said in a statement.

“Television, radio and other electronic media stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.”

Concise News reports that Buhari had on 29 May imposed the lockdown on the aforementioned areas for an initial period of 14 days, asking citizens to stay in their homes.

The Nigerian leader, on 13 April, extended the lockdown for another two weeks.

On whether the president would relax the lockdown or extend again, Nigeria’s health minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire, in an interview with Channels Television, said, “The President will make that announcement in his own time. We will give him the facts, he will consider the facts and make his own announcements using his own wisdom.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday said 91 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the country’s total cases to 1,273.

Concise News reports that 43 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos, eight in Sokoto and six in Taraba.