COVID-19: Buhari Declares Total Lockdown In Kano State

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday declared a total lockdown in Kano state for a period of two weeks to prevent further spread of the coronavirus in the northwest state.
The Nigerian leader, in a nationwide broadcast, said: “With regards to Kano, I have directed the enforcement of a total lockdown for a period of two weeks effective immediately. The Federal Government shall deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the State in controlling and containing the pandemic and preventing the risk of further spread to neighboring States.”
