Coronavirus: Nigeria Records 91 New Cases, Five More Deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday said 91 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the country’s total cases to 1,273.
Concise News reports that 43 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos, eight in Sokoto and six in Taraba.
91 new cases of #COVID19 reported;
43-Lagos
8-Sokoto
6-Taraba
5-Kaduna
5-Gombe
3-Ondo
3-FCT
3-Edo
3-Oyo
3-Rivers
3-Bauchi
2-Osun
1-Akwa Ibom
1-Bayelsa
1-Ebonyi
1-Kebbi
As at 11:50pm 26th April- 1273 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 239
Deaths: 40 pic.twitter.com/261wewYfEg
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 26, 2020
The healthy agency also reported that Nigeria’s total deaths from the virus had increases to 40 while 239 people had recovered.
