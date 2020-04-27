Home » Coronavirus: Nigeria Records 91 New Cases, Five More Deaths

Coronavirus: Nigeria Records 91 New Cases, Five More Deaths

By - 20 mins on April 27, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday said 91 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the country’s total cases to 1,273.

Concise News reports that 43 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos, eight in Sokoto and six in Taraba.

The healthy agency also reported that Nigeria’s total deaths from the virus had increases to 40 while 239 people had recovered.

