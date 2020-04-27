Coronavirus: FG Has Abandoned Kano State – Governor Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said that the Federal Government has abandoned the state in its fight against COVID-19.

Ganduje who disclosed this during an interview with BBC Hausa accused the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 of not rendering support to the state.

He said, “Sincerely speaking, we are not getting deserved attention.

“If these equipment (testing centre) are under our control, we will do our best to make sure it works properly.

“But we are not getting the needed support and cooperation from Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire, assured that tests for COVID-19 would resume on Monday in Kano State.

Asides COVID-19, Kano is also battling with acute malaria, hypertension, diabetes and meningitis which the government blamed for the recent deaths in the state.