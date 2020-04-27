Buhari Is A Shy Person, Doesn’t Like Public Display – Amaechi

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is a shy person while speaking with veteran journalist Dele Momodu.
Amaechi also revealed that the completed Itakpe-Warri rail line can’t be commissioned now due to the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the country.
He also revealed that they have decided to name the project after ex-president Goodluck Jonathan.
Amaechi said, “Now the project is ready for Commissioning but because of coronavirus everything is on hold.
“And you know the President is a shy person. He doesn’t like public show.
“What he said is that let’s just focus on our achievements and by the time we leave office people will see what we have done but some of us are insisting that we commission some of our projects. We have decided to name it after former President Goodluck Jonathan.”
