Buhari Briefed As COVID-19 Lockdown Expires Monday

President Muhammadu Buhari has been briefed on the latest development in Nigeria as regards the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

Concise News reports that the country’s health minister Dr Osagie Ehanire, and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, met with the Nigerian leader on Sunday in Abuja.

The meeting comes barely 24 hours to the expiration of the total lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun by the president.

President Buhari had on 29 May imposed the lockdown on the aforementioned states for an initial period of 14 days, asking all citizens in the affected areas to stay in their homes.

Two weeks after the expiration, the Nigerian leader, on 13 April, extended the lockdown for another two weeks.

On whether the president would relax the lockdown or extend again, the health minister, in an interview with Channels Television, said, “The President will make that announcement in his own time. We will give him the facts, he will consider the facts and make his own announcements using his own wisdom.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday said 91 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the country’s total cases to 1,273.

Concise News reports that 43 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos, eight in Sokoto and six in Taraba.