Akeredolu Gives Update On New Cases Of COVID-19 In Ondo

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has given an update on new cases of COVID-19 which he says were confirmed over the weekend.

Akeredolu stated that five new cases of the virus was confirmed on Saturday while 3 more were confirmed on Sunday.

Sharing on Twitter, Akeredolu stated that one of the patients is a member of the Nigerian Police Force serving under the Lagos State Police Command.

“As you are aware, Ondo State recorded five more Cases of COVID-19 infection over the weekend. The fourth and fifth cases occurred on Saturday while the sixth, seventh and eighth cases were discovered yesterday, Sunday.

“The fourth and fifth cases are officers of the Nigerian Police Force, serving under the Lagos State Police Command while the sixth case is a murder suspect who was arrested in Edo State and transferred to Ondo State for the trial of a crime earlier committed in Ondo State.

“The seventh case was a female civilian who sneaked into the State from Abuja. Meanwhile, the eighth case was discovered in Owo and the samples taken were confirmed positive late last night.

“In order to curtail a further spread of the infection through these cases, I have directed the activation of a wider process of tracing, isolating and testing of all primary and secondary contacts with all the cases.

“The Nigerian Governor’s Forum has consistently reviewed the trends and patterns among the 36 States. We are seriously worried about the implications of the existing measures on the self-preservation, well-being and prosperity of our people.

The governor also disclosed that the distribution of free facemasks in the state commenced.

“Already, the mass production and free distribution of facemasks by the government has commenced and is gaining traction satisfactorily. I am confident that in a matter of days, all the critical sectors of our society will have been covered.” he tweeted.