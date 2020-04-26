South Korea Provides Fresh Update On Kim Jong Un’s Health

South Korea says “no suspicious movements have so far been detected” as the United States ally said Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was “alive and well.”

Concise News reports that there has been mounting speculation about the health of Kim after he missed the celebration of his grandfather’s birthday on April 15.

A top foreign policy adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in told CNN that “Kim Jong Un is alive and well.”

He also said, “He (Kim) has been staying in the Wonsan area since April 13. No suspicious movements have so far been detected.”

Kim had been seen four days before April 15 at a politburo meeting, according to North Korean state media, KCNA.

In his reaction to this development, the US president, Donald Trump, on Thursday played down earlier reports that Kim was gravely ill.

“I think the report was incorrect,” Trump told reporters.

Then on Friday a South Korean source told Reuters their intelligence was that Kim was alive and would likely make an appearance soon.

It was reported that the source said he did not have any comment on Kim’s current condition or any Chinese involvement.

Also, an official familiar with US intelligence said that the North Korean leader was known to have health problems but had no reason to conclude he was seriously ill.

As for the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, speaking on Fox News, he said: “I don’t have anything I can share with you tonight, but the American people should know we’re watching the situation very keenly.”