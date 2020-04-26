This is day three of the Ramadan – a time of the year when Muslims fast in a bid to devote themselves to their faith and come closer to Allah.

During Ramadan – the holiest month in the Islamic calendar – Muslims do not eat or drink between dawn and sunset in order to devote themselves to their faith.

Ramadan traditionally sees millions of Muslims praying and spending times with their loved ones, and we at Concise News have compiled some quotes, images and Dua (prayers) for you.

Our Lord! We have accepted faith, therefore record us among the witness of the truth.

“The Night of Decree is better than a thousand months. The angels and the spirits descended therein by the permission of their Lord every matter. Peace is until the emergence of dawn.” (Qur’an 97:3-5)

Allah (SWT) knows what your silent heart wants, even if you don’t include it in your prayers. He hears what your heart whispers. He may not give it to you now but someday, when you least expect it, things will happen in the best possible way.

Pray to Allah (SWT) sincerely believing it will be answered. Allah (SWT) does not respond to prayers from a frivolous and indifferent heart.

May Almighty Allah wipe away your secret tears, may He answer your prayers, may He grants your heart desire and may he never forsake you. Happy last Friday to Ramadan.