Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Sunday, April 26th, 2020

Sunday, April 26th, 2020.

IMF Meets On Nigeria’s $3.4bn Emergency Loan Request Tuesday

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will meet on Tuesday next week to review Nigeria’s request of $3.4 billion emergency loan to cushion the impact of COVID-19, according to Bloomberg. The loan, which is scheduled to be repaid in not more than five years, is considered the largest allocation by the IMF to an African country to assist with the coronavirus pandemic.

Nigeria Records 87 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 1,182

Nigeria recorded 87 new coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the total to 1,182, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Concise News reports that 33 infections were recorded in Lagos, which represents a drop from the 80 cases it recorded on Friday, while 18 new cases were confirmed in Borno state. Osun recorded 12 new cases, Katsina confirmed nine, while Kano and Ekiti reported four new cases each.

Kano Records 11 Deaths In One Day

No fewer than 11 people died in Kano state, northwest Nigeria, in one day, local sources have said. The cause of the deaths was not immediately known but it might be related to the coronavirus outbreak in the state. Among the dead is the regional manager of a first-generation bank said to have been awaiting his coronavirus test result.

Nigeria Records Another Coronavirus Death In Lagos State

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, has confirmed the death of another coronavirus patient, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 19. The health ministry made this known via its Twitter handle on Saturday.

Ekiti State Records Four New Coronavirus Cases

The government of Ekiti state, southwest Nigeria, reported four new coronavirus cases on Saturday, April 25, bringing the total cases to eight. Governor Kayode Fayemi, in a statement, said the state was notified of the cases by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Kim Jong-un: Fresh Update On Health Of North Korean Leader

China has sent a team of medical experts and politicians to North Korea to check on the leader of the country, Kim Jong-un, amid conflicting reports about his health. A delegation led by a senior member of the Chinese Communist party’s international liaison department left Beijing for North Korea on Thursday, sources fariliar with the situation told Reuters. It is understood that the department is the main Chinese body dealing with neighbouring North Korea.

Saudi Arabia To Abolish Flogging As Form Of Punishment

The kingdom of Saudi Arabia is ending the archaic punishment of flogging convicts, according to a document from the Saudi’s top court. It is understood that the General Commission for the Supreme Court will be replacing the flogging punishment with prison sentences or fines, or a mixture of both. “The decision is an extension of the human rights reforms introduced under the direction of King Salman and the direct supervision of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman,” the document read.

Are People Who Recover From Coronavirus Immune?

There is no evidence that people who test positive for the new coronavirus and recover are immunised against reinfection, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Saturday. “There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from #COVID19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection,” WHO said in a statement.

Chelsea Top Striker Extends Contract Until June 2021

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has extended his contract with the Premier League side until June 2021, according to AFP report. The 33-year-old World Cup winner, who joined the Blues in 2018 from cross-city rivals Arsenal, had been linked with a move to Inter Milan as Chelsea sought a replacement.

