Nigeria Records 87 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 1,182

Nigeria recorded 87 new coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the total to 1,182, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Concise News reports that 33 infections were recorded in Lagos, which represents a drop from the 80 cases it recorded on Friday, while 18 new cases were confirmed in Borno state.

Osun recorded 12 new cases, Katsina confirmed nine, while Kano and Ekiti reported four new cases each.

Edo and Bauchi were not left out as they recorded three new cases each while Imo reported a coronavirus case for the first time.

“87 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 33 in Lagos, 18 in Borno, 12 in Osun, 9 in Katsina, 4 in Kano, 4 in Ekiti, 3 in Edo, 3 in Bauchi and 1 in Imo,” the NCDC tweeted.

“As at 11:55 pm 25th April there are 1,182 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 222; Deaths: 35.”

Below is a breakdown of coronavirus cases in Nigeria.

Lagos-689

FCT-138

Kano-77

Ogun-35

Osun-32

Gombe-30

Katsina-30

Borno-30

Edo-22

Oyo-18

Kwara-11

Akwa Ibom-11

Bauchi-11

Kaduna-10

Ekiti-8

Ondo-4

Delta-6

Rivers-3

Jigawa-2

Enugu-2

Niger-2

Abia-2

Zamfara-2

Sokoto-2

Benue-1

Anambra-1

Adamawa-1

Plateau-1

Imo-1