A professor of mass communication at the Bayero University, Kano, Balarabe Maikaba, died on Sunday after a brief illness amid growing tension over reports of people dying as a result of a yet-to-be-identified disease.

Concise News reports that funeral prayer was held for Maikaba at 4 pm at his family house, near Plaza cinema, Fagge quarters in Kano city.

It is understood that many people, including the elite, have died, with Dala, Fagge, Tarauni, Nasarawa, Gwale, and Kano Municipal worst hit.

At least 20 persons have died from undisclosed ailments within the past eight days of lockdown in the state.

It was learned that among the prominent persons that died in Kano on Saturday were Prof Ibrahim Ayagi, Dr Musa Umar Gwarzo, Alhaji Dahiru Rabiu (former Grand Khadi), Musa Tijjani (Editor of Triumph Newspaper) and Adamu Isyaku Dal, who was a former Executive Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board.