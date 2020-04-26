Latest Coronavirus News For Today Sunday, April 26th, 2020

Welcome to the coverage of the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) update for today Sunday, April 26th, 2020, on Concise News.

Nigeria Records 87 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 1,182

Nigeria recorded 87 new coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the total to 1,182, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Concise News reports that 33 infections were recorded in Lagos, which represents a drop from the 80 cases it recorded on Friday, while 18 new cases were confirmed in Borno state.

Osun recorded 12 new cases, Katsina confirmed nine, while Kano and Ekiti reported four new cases each.

Edo and Bauchi were not left out as they recorded three new cases each while Imo reported a coronavirus case for the first time.

“87 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 33 in Lagos, 18 in Borno, 12 in Osun, 9 in Katsina, 4 in Kano, 4 in Ekiti, 3 in Edo, 3 in Bauchi and 1 in Imo,” the NCDC tweeted.

Kano Records 11 Deaths In One Day

No fewer than 11 people died in Kano state, northwest Nigeria, in one day, local sources have said.

The cause of the deaths was not immediately known but it might be related to the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

Concise News reports that among the dead is the regional manager of a first-generation bank said to have been awaiting his coronavirus test result.

Coordinator of the Kano technical response team for COVID-19, Dr Tijjani Hussaini, confirmed the deaths.

But he said the deaths could not be linked to COVID-19 until investigations were completed.

Ekiti State Records Four New Coronavirus Cases

The government of Ekiti state, southwest Nigeria, reported four new coronavirus cases on Saturday, April 25, bringing the total cases to eight.

Governor Kayode Fayemi, in a statement, said the state was notified of the cases by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The new cases are primary contacts of the state’s fourth recorded case – a 45-year-old male doctor who carried out surgery on the recently deceased third positive case during childbirth.

That’s all for now on the latest coronavirus news on Concise News. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this online news medium.