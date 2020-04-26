No fewer than 11 people died in Kano state, northwest Nigeria, in one day, local sources have said.

The cause of the deaths was not immediately known but it might be related to the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

Concise News reports that among the dead is the regional manager of a first-generation bank said to have been awaiting his coronavirus test result.

Coordinator of the Kano technical response team for COVID-19, Dr Tijjani Hussaini, confirmed the deaths.

But he said the deaths could not be linked to COVID-19 until investigations were completed.