No fewer than 11 people died in Kano state, northwest Nigeria, in one day, local sources have said.
The cause of the deaths was not immediately known but it might be related to the coronavirus outbreak in the state.
Concise News reports that among the dead is the regional manager of a first-generation bank said to have been awaiting his coronavirus test result.
Coordinator of the Kano technical response team for COVID-19, Dr Tijjani Hussaini, confirmed the deaths.
But he said the deaths could not be linked to COVID-19 until investigations were completed.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.