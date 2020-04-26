IMF Meets On Nigeria’s $3.4bn Emergency Loan Request Tuesday

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will meet on Tuesday next week to review Nigeria’s request of $3.4 billion emergency loan to cushion the impact of COVID-19, according to Bloomberg.
The loan, which is scheduled to be repaid in not more than five years, is considered the largest allocation by the IMF to an African country to assist with the coronavirus pandemic.
Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, earlier this month referred to the loan as part of funds being expected from multilateral organisations to aid the country’s battle against the pandemic.
Till date, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 1,182 coronavirus cases in the country; and globally, there have been more than two million reported cases and over 200,000 deaths.
