COVID-19: Ikpeazu Locks Down Three LGAs In Abia State

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has locked down three local government areas in Abia state, southeast Nigeria, as part of efforts to check further spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The governor announced the lockdown on Saturday, saying that an extensive contact tracing exercise had commenced in Ukwa West, Ikwuano and Umuahia North.

“Presently, about 207 contacts have been established and we are still counting. Unfortunately, our epidemiologists are experiencing some problems in some communities in Ukwa West,” he said.

“The TC chairman of Ukwa West and the traditional rulers must yield unfettered access and cooperation to our medical team or risk immediate suspension.”

Ikpeazu said that transition committee chairman of the councils were expected to take the exercise serious, adding they will be held responsible in the event of any lapses.

The governor said that from April 26 midnight, the three affected local government areas would be on total lockdown for seven days.

He added that this was aimed at enabling the state government’s epidemiologists to successfully conduct and conclude the ongoing contact tracing exercise in the areas.

Ikpeazu acknowledged receiving 1,800 bags of rice from the Federal Government for Abia people, adding that the wholesomeness of the supply will be examined and a pattern for distributing the items will be evolved.

“We make bold to state that in Abia, we are self-sufficient in the production of facemasks and as such do not need any imported face masks and PPE in Abia,” he added.