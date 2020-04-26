Coronavirus: Suspected Killer Of Afenifere Leader’s Daughter Test Positive

The government of Ondo state, southwest Nigeria, has reported three new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total in the state to seven.

Concise News understands that one of the persons that tested positive for COVID-19 had been arraigned in a court in Akure over the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of National Leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

The suspect was among the four men arraigned at a Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Akure over the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of the National Leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu noted that the Commissioner of Police in the state had been duly informed about the status of the infected suspect, whose identity was not disclosed.

The governor also said that the state government had begun the line tracing of policemen and others in the facility where the suspect was detained.

Six active cases of coronavirus are understood to be in Ondo state, while the first reported case has since been discharged.