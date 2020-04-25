Saudi Arabia To Abolish Flogging As Form Of Punishment

The kingdom of Saudi Arabia is ending the archaic punishment of flogging convicts, according to a document from the Saudi’s top court.

It is understood that the General Commission for the Supreme Court will be replacing the flogging punishment with prison sentences or fines, or a mixture of both.

“The decision is an extension of the human rights reforms introduced under the direction of King Salman and the direct supervision of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman,” the document read.

It was learned that rights groups have documented past cases in which Saudi judges have sentenced criminals to flogging for a range of offences, including public intoxication and harassment.

“This reform is a momentous step forward in Saudi Arabia’s human rights agenda, and merely one of many recent reforms in the Kingdom,” the president of the state-backed Human Rights Commission (HRC) Awwad Alawwad told Reuters.