We are in Day Two of the Ramadan – a time of the year when Muslims fast in a bid to devote themselves to their faith and come closer to Allah.

During Ramadan – the holiest month in the Islamic calendar – Muslims do not eat or drink between dawn and sunset in order to devote themselves to their faith.

Ramadan traditionally sees millions of Muslims praying and spending times with their loved ones, and we at Concise News have compiled some quotes, images and Dua (prayers) for you.

“May Allah SWT send his love like sunshine,

In his warm and gentle ways,

To fill every corner of your heart,

And your Life with lots of happiness.”- Ramadan Kareem!

“May this month of Ramadan be fruitful. Here’s wishing you to receive the most delightful gifts of Ramadan.” – Ramadan Mubarak! Ramadan Kareem!

“Four Weeks of mercy, 30 days of worship, 720 hours of Spirituality. The 43,200 Minutes of Forgiveness, 2592000 Seconds of Happiness.”- Ramadan Kareem!

“O Allah, gift us with righteous action from You that will bring us closer to You.”

“O Allah, beautify our standing before You.”

Our Lord, Bestow on us mercy from yourself, and facilitate for us our affair in the right way.

“You are the Rich (al-Ghaniyy), and we are poor and bereft before You. You are the Strong (al-Qawiyy), and we are weak and vulnerable before You .”