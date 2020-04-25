Nigeria’s Coronavirus Cases Surpass 1,000 (See Breakdown)

Total number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria hit 1,095 on Friday night following the confirmation 114 new infections by the country’s centre for disease control.

Concise News reports 80 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Lagos, 21 in Gombe, two in Abuja and Zamfara, while one case each was recorded in Edo, Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna and Sokoto.

"As at 11:30 pm, 24th April there are 1,095 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 208; Deaths: 32.

“As at 11:30 pm, 24th April there are 1,095 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 208; Deaths: 32.

“As at 24th April, Nigeria has recorded #COVID19 confirmed cases in 27 states and the Federal Capital Territory. In the last 24 hours, number of new cases increased by 114. Number of deaths increased by 1. Five cases previously recorded in Lagos, are now recorded as Ogun state cases.”

Breakdown of cases by state:

Lagos-657

FCT-138

Kano-73

Ogun-35

Gombe-30

Katsina-21

Osun-20

Edo-19

Oyo-18

Borno-12

Kwara-11

Akwa Ibom-11

Kaduna-10

Bauchi-8

Delta-6

Ekiti-4

Ondo-3

Rivers-3

Jigawa-2

Enugu-2

Niger-2

Abia-2

Zamfara-2

Sokoto-2

Benue-1

Anambra-1

Adamawa-1

Plateau-1