Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Saturday, April 25th, 2020

Lagos Reports Highest Infections In One Day, Total Now 657

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday confirmed 80 new coronavirus cases in Lagos state, highest reported since the outbreak of the disease in Africa’s most populous nation. Nigeria has so far recorded 1095 cases of COVID-19, with 657 of the cases confirmed in the country’s Centre of Excellence. It is also understood that at least 16 persons have died from coronavirus-related complications in the state, according to the health agency. Read full report.

Nigeria’s Coronavirus Cases Surpass 1,000 (See Breakdown)

Total number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria hit 1,095 on Friday night following the confirmation 114 new infections by the country’s centre for disease control. Eighty coronavirus cases were confirmed in Lagos, 21 in Gombe, two in Abuja and Zamfara, while one case each was recorded in Edo, Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna and Sokoto. “114 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 80 in Lagos 21 in Gombe 5 in FCT 2 in Zamfara 2 in Edo 1 in Ogun 1 in Oyo 1 in Kaduna 1 in Sokoto,” the Nigeria Centre for Disease (NCDC) tweeted. Read full report.

Coronavirus: 10 More Patients Recover In Lagos State

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday disclosed that 10 more coronavirus patients had been discharged from isolation centres in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria. Concise News reports that 119 people have so far recovered from the disease in Lagos, which is the epicentre of coronavirus in Nigeria. Among those discharged were three foreigners – two Indians and one Filipino, according to the governor. Read full report.

The government of Ogun state, southwest Nigeria, has begun COVID-19 testing using a glass box which helps to protect health workers from contracting the disease. This was disclosed by Governor Dapo Abiodun who shared pictures showing proceedings at the glass box located at Ota area of the state.

Nnamdi Kanu Reacts To Protest In Ogun State Against Lockdown

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has reacted to a protest staged against the coronavirus lockdown in Ogun State. Some indigenes of Ogun marched to the palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, with cries of being tired of the lockdown because of hunger. Reacting, Kanu blamed the hardship suffered by the people on the ‘cabal’ ruling Nigeria. Read full report.

US Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 50,000

More than 50,000 people have died as a result of the coronavirus in the United States, according to a running total by Johns Hopkins University. Till date, the US has reported 50,031 deaths, with more than 870,000 confirmed cases, making the country the hardest hit in the world.

Researchers Reveal What Can Kill Coronavirus Within Minutes

Sunlight could kill the coronavirus (COVID-19) within minutes, according to the United States Department of Homeland Security. Concise News understands that the global death toll from the coronavirus has exceeded 184,000, with the number of cases worldwide standing at more than 2.6 million. Read full report.

