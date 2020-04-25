The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, on Saturday discharged six COVID-19 patients who have tested negative for the virus twice.

Till date, therefore, a total of 123 people have recovered from the deadly virus in Lagos.

Concise News reports that the Lagos state ministry of health made this known in a tweet on Saturday night.

The patients – three females and three males – were discharged from the isolation facility at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).