Ministry Accused Of Converting N-Power Beneficiaries’ Salaries To COVID-19 Palliatives

Nigeria’s Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has been accused of converting the March salary of N-Power beneficiaries to COVID-19 palliatives.

It is understood that the ministry, which started paying stipend for March on 14 April, had delayed the payment to the N-Power beneficiaries for two weeks.

It was learned that the payment was delayed because the ministry wanted to finalise plans to divert the monies to palliatives measure occasioned by coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.

The Humanitarian Ministry spearheaded the move despite a warning by stakeholders in the scheme, according to a document obtained by SaharaReporters.

Sources in the ministry disclosed that tagging N-Power salary as the federal government’s COVID-19 palliatives was a bid to divert funds originally meant for the palliative.

It was observed that in a bank notification, the payment was tagged “30k FG alert”.

“Payment has always been processed and paid through the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) but the one for the month of March was processed with the Government Integrated Financial and Management Information System (GIFMIS).

“This payment was done by skipping the Treasury Single Account of the Federal Government,” SaharaReporters quoted a source in the ministry as saying.

