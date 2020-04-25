Latest Coronavirus News For Today Saturday, April 25th, 2020

Welcome to the coverage of the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) update for today Friday, April 25th, 2020, on Concise News.

Lagos Reports Highest Infections In One Day, Total Now 657

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday confirmed 80 new coronavirus cases in Lagos state, highest reported since the outbreak of the disease in Africa’s most populous nation.

Concise News reports that Nigeria has so far recorded 1095 cases of COVID-19, with 657 of the cases confirmed in the country’s Centre of Excellence.

It is also understood that at least 16 persons have died from coronavirus-related complications in the state, according to the health agency. Read full report.

Nigeria’s Coronavirus Cases Surpass 1,000 (See Breakdown)

Total number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria hit 1,095 on Friday night following the confirmation 114 new infections by the country’s centre for disease control.

Concise News reports 80 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Lagos, 21 in Gombe, two in Abuja and Zamfara, while one case each was recorded in Edo, Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna and Sokoto.

“114 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 80 in Lagos 21 in Gombe 5 in FCT 2 in Zamfara 2 in Edo 1 in Ogun 1 in Oyo 1 in Kaduna 1 in Sokoto,” the Nigeria Centre for Disease (NCDC) tweeted. Read full report.

10 More Patients Recover In Lagos State

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday disclosed that 10 more coronavirus patients had been discharged from isolation centres in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria.

Concise News reports that 119 people have so far recovered from the disease in Lagos, which is the epicentre of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Among those discharged were three foreigners – two Indians and one Filipino, according to the governor. Read full report.

Nnamdi Kanu Reacts To Protest In Ogun State Against Lockdown

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has reacted to a protest staged against the coronavirus lockdown in Ogun State.

Some indigenes of Ogun marched to the palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, with cries of being tired of the lockdown because of hunger.

In reaction, Nnamdi Kanu, who acknowledged the need for a lockdown, however blamed the hardship suffered by the people on the ‘cabal’ ruling Nigeria. Read full report.

