Kim Jong-un: Fresh Update On Health Of North Korean Leader

China has sent a team of medical experts and politicians to North Korea to check on the leader of the country, Kim Jong-un, amid conflicting reports about his health.

A delegation led by a senior member of the Chinese Communist party’s international liaison department left Beijing for North Korea on Thursday, sources fariliar with the situation told Reuters.

It is understood that the department is the main Chinese body dealing with neighbouring North Korea.

Daily NK, a Seoul-based website, reported earlier this week that Kim was recovering after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure on 12 April. It cited one unnamed source in North Korea, according to the Guardian.

And South Korean government officials and a Chinese official with the liaison department challenged subsequent reports suggesting that Kim was in grave danger after surgery.

South Korean officials said they had detected no signs of unusual activity in North Korea.

In his reaction to this development, the US president, Donald Trump, on Thursday played down earlier reports that Kim was gravely ill.

“I think the report was incorrect,” Trump told reporters.

Then on Friday a South Korean source told Reuters their intelligence was that Kim was alive and would likely make an appearance soon.

It was reported that the source said he did not have any comment on Kim’s current condition or any Chinese involvement.

Also, an official familiar with US intelligence said that the North Korean leader was known to have health problems but had no reason to conclude he was seriously ill.

As for the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, speaking on Fox News, he said: “I don’t have anything I can share with you tonight, but the American people should know we’re watching the situation very keenly.”