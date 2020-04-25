The government of Ekiti state, southwest Nigeria, reported four new coronavirus cases on Saturday, April 25, bringing the total cases to eight.

Governor Kayode Fayemi, in a statement, said the state was notified of the cases by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The new cases are primary contacts of the state’s fourth recorded case – a 45-year-old male doctor who carried out surgery on the recently deceased third positive case during childbirth.

The governor said that the newly confirmed cases were currently stable, asymptomatic, and have been transferred to the state’s isolation centre in Ado-Ekiti.