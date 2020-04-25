Coronavirus: Lagos Reports Highest Infections In One Day, Total Now 657

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday confirmed 80 new coronavirus cases in Lagos state, highest reported since the outbreak of the disease in Africa’s most populous nation.

Concise News reports that Nigeria has so far recorded 1095 cases of COVID-19, with 657 of the cases confirmed in the country’s Centre of Excellence.

It is also understood that at least 16 persons have died from coronavirus-related complications in the state, according to the health agency.

“On the 24th of April 2020, 114 new confirmed cases and one new death were recorded in Nigeria,” the NCDC said.

“One new state, Zamfara, has reported a confirmed case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 1095 cases have been confirmed, 208 cases have been discharged and thirty-two deaths have been recorded in 27 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 114 new cases are reported from nine states- Lagos (80), Gombe (21), FCT (five), Zamfara (two), Edo (two), Ogun (one), Oyo (one), Kaduna (one), Sokoto (one).”

It also said, “Five cases previously recorded in Lagos, are now recorded as Ogun state cases.

“Currently, Lagos has 657 cases, FCT – 138, Kano – 73, Ogun – 35, Gombe – 30, Katsina – 21, Osun – 20, Edo – 19, Oyo – 18, Borno – 12, Kwara – 11, Akwa Ibom – 11, Kaduna – 10, Bauchi – eight, Delta – six, Ekiti – four, Ondo – three, Rivers – three, Jigawa – two, Enugu – two, Niger – two, Abia – two, Zamfara – two, Sokoto – two, Benue – one, Anambra – one, Adamawa – one, and Plateau – one.”

10 More Patients Recover In Lagos State

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday disclosed that 10 more coronavirus patients had been discharged from isolation centres in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria.

Concise News reports that 119 people have so far recovered from the disease in Lagos, which is the epicentre of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Among those discharged were three foreigners – two Indians and one Filipino, according to the governor.

“Even with the number of cases rising, we are happy to celebrate our success stories because they show that a positive #COVID19 case isn’t necessarily a case of doom and gloom,” the governor tweeted.