Chelsea Top Striker Extends Contract Until June 2021

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has extended his contract with the Premier League side until June 2021, according to AFP report.
The 33-year-old World Cup winner, who joined the Blues in 2018 from cross-city rivals Arsenal, had been linked with a move to Inter Milan as Chelsea sought a replacement.
However, after an injury to fellow striker Tammy Abraham in January, Giroud impressed on his return to the side, scoring twice in four league games.
“Olivier Giroud has been incredible in this window as a professional and a man,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard had praised the France international.
“We all know there has been interest but he has been impeccable in that period and I’ve got huge respect for him for that, and as a player.”
Giroud has netted 39 goals in 97 appearances for France, making him his country’s third-highest goalscorer behind Michel Platini (41) and Thierry Henry (51).
