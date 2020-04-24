The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has urged Muslims to use the month of Ramadan to pray for an end to the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

Bayero stated this hours after the Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar announced the sighting of the moon commencing the month of fasting.

“God almighty listens and hears every request we make, in this difficult situation, I urge the people of Kano state to join me in prayers to kick-out this pandemic from our state and Nigeria in general,” Bayero stated.

He urged government to continue to provide for the needy and the less privileged.

He also sensitized the people on the need to follow the guidelines given by healthcare experts.

“My people, I am deeply worried and concerned by the current situation, I really feel the pains as much as every resident of Kano, we therefore must observe all the necessary personal hygiene, adhere to advice by medical experts, stay at home and more importantly pray hard, God will surely see us through,” the Emir said.