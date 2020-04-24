More than 50,000 people have died as a result of the coronavirus in the United States, according to a running total by Johns Hopkins University.

Till date, the US has reported 50,031 deaths, with more than 870,000 confirmed cases, making the country the hardest hit in the world.

Concise News understands that about 3,176 people died of COVID-19 on Friday — one of the deadliest days recorded anywhere since the start of the pandemic.

And in spite of the scary numbers, some states in the US, including Georgia and Texas, have started lifting lockdown measures.