Stella Damasus Showered With Praises By Husband As She Clocks 42

Daniel Ademinokan, the husband of Nollywood actress Stella Damasus, has showered praises on her on social media as she celebrates her 42nd birthday today.
In the post he shared, Daniel described Stella Damasus as a wife whom he’s glad to have and whom his family considers a blessing to have.
He wrote: “@stelladamasus everyone you have come in contact with can testify that trully you are one of a kind. An enigma. Stellz, happy birthday to you my partner in crime, and a million other things. LOL.
“You are loved, you are blessed, you are special, you are favoured, and may your days forever be filled with light.
“As a family, we are blessed to have you. As a husband…I can never have enough words to describe the incredibly memorable, blessed and remarkable life I’ve had with you.
“This is the beginning of the best days of the rest of your life. Happy Birthday Love”.
