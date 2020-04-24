Researchers Reveal What Can Kill Coronavirus Within Minutes

Sunlight could kill the coronavirus (COVID-19) within minutes, according to the United States Department of Homeland Security.

Concise News understands that the global death toll from the coronavirus has exceeded 184,000, with the number of cases worldwide standing at more than 2.6 million.

And as the world continues its fright against this “faceless enemy”, new research from the DHS Science and Technology directorate found that high humidity, temperatures, and sunlight kills the virus in saliva droplets on non-porous surfaces and in the air.

Bill Bryan, who is the DHS Science and Technology Advisor, said: “Our most striking observation to date is the powerful effect that solar light appears to have in killing the virus on surfaces and in the air.

“We’ve seen a similar effect as well where increasing the temperature and humidity or both is generally less favorable to the virus.”

The game-changing findings of the joint effort between the DHS’s Science and Technology directorate and Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force was revealed at Thursday’s White House press briefing.

The virus dies quickest in the presence of direct sunlight, and it survives best in indoor conditions, the study found.

Americans should be extra careful to properly disinfect areas that aren’t exposed to direct sunlight, particularly within indoor spaces, according to Bryan.

“I can tell you that bleach will kill the virus in five minutes, isopropyl alcohol will kill the virus in 30 seconds,” Bryan said.

“And that’s with no manipulation. If you rub it, it goes away even faster.”

According to The Sun, DHS and the White House coronavirus task force will continue to look at how the virus in saliva and how it reacts to other disinfectants.

But Bryan said Americans were not yet cleared to return to normal outings.

“It would be irresponsible to say the summer will kill the virus and it’s a free for all and people ignore guidance,” he said.