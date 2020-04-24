Ramadan: Avoid Activities That Spread Coronavirus – Buhari Tells Muslims

President Muhammadu Buhari has issued a word of advice to Muslims in Nigeria as they commence the 2020 Ramadan.
This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by his media aide Garba Shehu.
“I congratulate all Muslims as they commence this year’s Ramadan fast which is depicted by self-denial, universal brotherhood, austerity and helping relatives and needy people”, Buhari said.
Buhari advised Muslims to avoid large crowd during Ramadan and ensure they stay at home to say their prayers with their family.
“In this Ramadan period, the kind of socializing you are used to now risks spreading the Coronavirus,” he stated this as he enjoined Muslims to avoid group meals and other practices that could lead to the spread of coronavirus.
He also advised Muslims not to use the pandemic as an excuse to avoid fasting unless when health issues are involved.
