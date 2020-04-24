Ramadan fasting begins today Friday, April 24th, 2020; and here are some select quotes, images and Dua (prayers) for you and your loved ones.

Our Lord! We have accepted our faith, Forgives us our sins and save us from the punishment of hell.

Allah always listens to your prayer, we just have to be patient for the answer.

When you stand up to pray, pray as if it is your life prayer.

The desires of this world are like sea water. The more you drink of them, the more you thirst.