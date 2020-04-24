Policewoman Shot Dead By Policeman In Rivers

A policewoman has been killed by her colleague in Rivers state, southern Nigeria, during decongestion enforcement in the state.

It was learned that female Sergeant, Lovender Elekwachi, who was serving at Eneka Division and posted to the Eneka roundabout on traffic duties, was shot by a certain Sergeant Bitrus Osaiah on Thursday.

The police in Rivers, said that Osaiah – attached to the Operations Department of the Command – has been disarmed and arrested.

Osaiah, a member of the Rivers State Task Force on Decongestion, is undergoing ‘orderly room trial’.

Two other members of the Task Force have also been arrested and are being questioned, according to the police command.

Also, the Hilux vehicle belonging to the Task Force has been impounded and the corpse of the female sergeant has been deposited in a mortuary.

Commissioner for Police in the state, Joseph G. Mukan, has ordered investigations into the matter, appealing for calm.