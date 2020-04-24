Ogun State Begins COVID-19 Testing Through Glass Box

The government of Ogun state, southwest Nigeria, has begun COVID-19 testing using a glass box which helps to protect health workers from contracting the disease.

This was disclosed by Governor Dapo Abiodun who shared pictures showing proceedings at the glass box located at Ota area of the state.

He said: “Our health workers have started using Nigeria’s pioneer protective glass box we installed in the Ogun State Walk-in & Drive-through Testing Centre at the Ijamido Town hall, Opposite Ansar-u-Deen Comprehensive College in Ota.

“The protective glass box protects health personnel from risk of infection from persons whose samples are being taken. This is the primary advantage why the State Ministry of Health devised this equipment and method.

“A number of suspected patients, who were identified or voluntarily reported, have given samples that have been transferred for testing and results will be ready for assessment in a short time.

“My Deputy, Noimot Oyedele, and the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker inspected the operation, including sample collection and disinfection of gears by trained hygienists.”