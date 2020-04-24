Nnamdi Kanu Reacts To Protest In Ogun State Against Lockdown

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to a protest staged in Ogun State against the lockdown period in the state.

Some indigenes if Ogun State marched to the palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, with cries of being tired of the lockdown because of hunger.

In reaction, Nnamdi Kanu who acknowledged the need for a lockdown, however, blamed the hardship suffered by the people on the cabal ruling Nigeria.

He said, “As necessary as the #COVIDLockdown is, the INSENSITIVE Cabal ruling Nigeria continues to ignore the rising hunger/hardships. The masses of Ogun State taking to the streets is indicative of a nationwide angst against a union that has outlived its usefulness.”