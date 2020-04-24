Nnamdi Kanu Reacts To Anti-Lockdown Protest In Ogun State

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has reacted to a protest staged against the lockdown in Ogun State.

Some indigenes of Ogun marched to the palace of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, with cries of being tired of the lockdown because of hunger.

In reaction, Nnamdi Kanu, who acknowledged the need for a lockdown, however blamed the hardship suffered by the people on the ‘cabal’ ruling Nigeria.

“As necessary as the #COVIDLockdown is, the INSENSITIVE Cabal ruling Nigeria continues to ignore the rising hunger/hardships. The masses of Ogun State taking to the streets is indicative of a nationwide angst against a union that has outlived its usefulness,” he tweeted.