Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Friday, April 24th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Friday, April 24th, 2020.

1. Nigeria Records 108 COVID-19 Cases, Zero In Kano, As Tally Nears 1,000

Nigeria’s total number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases rose to 981 on Thursday night following the recording of 108 infections in eight states. Concise News reports that 78 of the aforementioned number of those infected are in Lagos, 14 in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, five in Ogun, and four in Gombe. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which posted this update on its verified Twitter handle, also confirmed three cases in Borno, two in Akwa Ibom and one each in Kwara and Plateau.

2. Coronavirus: Number Of Infected Health Workers In Nigeria Revealed

At least 40 health workers have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria, the country’s health minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said Thursday. He appealed to medical workers in the frontline of the COVID-19 fight to always protect themselves while giving treating patients.

3. Ramadan 2020: Sultan Announces Commencement Date In Nigeria

Ramadan begins Friday, April 24, in Nigeria, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, who is the leader of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, announced Thursday. The NSCIA President-General confirmed that the new moon was sighted on Thursday, meaning that Ramadan will start on Friday in the country.

4. Lockdown Extension: Buhari To Decide On Governors’ Proposal

President Muhammadu Buhari will decide on the 14-day national lockdown proposed by state governors in Nigeria, according to Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha. Concise News reports that governors of the 36 States in Nigeria had on Wednesday agreed to the implementation of an inter-state lockdown in the country to help check the spread of COVID-19.

5. Buhari Gets ECOWAS Appointment On COVID-19 Response

The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) has appointed President Muhammadu Buhari as the coordinator of the COVID-19 response in the region. The decision was reached after members engaged in a teleconference meeting on the challenge of coronavirus pandemic.

6. Lebanese Man Who Put Nigerian Girl Up ‘For Sale’ Arrested

The Lebanese government has arrested a man who placed a Nigerian girl for sale on Facebook for the sum of $1,000. Wael Jerro made a Facebook advert which shows the passport of the Nigerian girl with the name, Busari Peace, from Ibadan, Oyo State.

7. Coronavirus: Lagos Govt Reacts As Private Schools Set Resumption Date

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, has reacted to reports that some private schools plan to resume teaching on 27 April via online amid the coronavirus pandemic. Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo, stated that schools remain closed for now until restrictions are lifted by the government.

8. South Africa To Ease Coronavirus Lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said South Africa would from May 1st begin to ease a total lockdown imposed on the country due to the coronavirus. “We have accordingly decided that beyond Thursday the 30th of April, we should begin a gradual and phased recovery,” Ramaphosa said in a televised address.

9. Oyo State: Makinde Announces Death Of COVID-19 Patient

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has announced the death of a COVID-19 patient in the state who died before his test result was announced. Makinde disclosed this in a series of tweets revealing that the patient died at the University College Hospital in Ibadan, the State capital.

10. Policewoman Shot Dead By Sergeant In Rivers

A policewoman has been killed by her colleague in Rivers state, southern Nigeria, during decongestion enforcement in the state. It was learned that female Sergeant, Lovender Elekwachi, who was serving at Eneka Division and posted to the Eneka roundabout on traffic duties, was shot by a certain Sergeant Bitrus Osaiah on Thursday. The police in Rivers, said that Osaiah – attached to the Operations Department of the Command – has been disarmed and arrested.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.