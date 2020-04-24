Nigeria Has Failed Medically – NMA Remembers Deceased Doctors

The Ekiti State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has mourned doctors who died in an auto accident four years ago.

Six doctors – Dr. Tunde Aladesanmi, Dr O. J. Taiwo, Dr Alex Akinyele, Dr J. B. Ogunseye, Dr Olayiwola Olajide, Dr Atolani Adeniyi and their driver, Mr A. Ajibola, – died in an accident along Abuja-Kaduna highway on April 24, 2016.

Remembering the incident, the NMA stated that Nigeria has failed medically for lacking a robust emergency service.

The NMA State Chairman, Dr. Tunji Omotayo, issued a tribute to the deceased:

“The day broke like any other but before the night was over, tragedy struck the Ekiti NMA, we were robbed of seven souls; six doctors and our driver. Thirteen of our members; leaders and ambassadors of our association were involved.

“They were to represent the state at the 2016 annual delegates meeting and scientific conference of the NMA at the seat of the Caliphate in Sokoto.

“The voyage to the National capital was uneventful. Poses were taken at the Zuma Rock enroute Kaduna. Along the notorious Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, tragedy struck. The rear tyre burst, the bus tumbled severally; some died on the spot and some were seriously wounded.

“Rumours began to fester; various versions of the sad news were flying in the social media. At dusk, the unfortunate story was confirmed. Six of our colleagues and the driver had paid the ultimate price for years of neglect of our health sector.

“This is a country where communication network was a luxury, highway ambulance service was non-existent. Provision was never made for emergency medical services in a country where greater than 98 percent of its population travel by road.

“With this deaths, the country had failed us and our departed colleagues.

“Today we remember them and they remain evergreen.”