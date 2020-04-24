Mourinho’s Sack Made Players Cry In Dressing Room – Terry

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has revealed that Jose Mourinho’s sack as manager of the club made many players shed tears in the dressing room.

Mourinho was sacked in 2007 after guiding the Blues to their first ever Premier League title. He also led them to winning the FA Cup and the League Cup.

However, his third campaign ended early after a poor start to the 2007/2008 season.

Terry told Sky Sports: “We were all in tears. It was one of those moments where there were whispers going around, we weren’t performing as well, we weren’t doing as well in the league, and then he came in and said: ‘That’s it, I’ve been sacked.’ He went around and gave everyone a hug and a cuddle.

“Full-grown men crying their eyes out. We were thinking: ‘Where do we go from here?’ We had someone like a father figure, guiding us.

“We actually spoke to the board and said: ‘Listen, we want him to stay, can we not bring him back? It’s a rash decision, he’s the best we’ve worked with.’

“Unfortunately they’d made their decision. But yes, there were full-grown men in absolute tears.”