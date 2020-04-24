Goodluck Jonathan Sends Ramadan Message To Muslims

Former president Goodluck Jonathan has urged Muslim faithfuls in Nigeria to use the month of Ramadan to pray for the country and its fight against COVID-19.

In a post he shared on Twitter, Goodluck Jonathan also advised them to pray for peace and the prosperity of the country.

“As the Muslim Ummah begins the holy month of Ramadan, I urge all our brothers and sisters to pray for the peace, health, and prosperity of our nation.

“It is my hope you all will achieve the purification of the soul in this holy month.

“May Allah accept your supplications and cause us to overcome all our challenges, especially #COVID-19, #RamadanMubarak.”

Nigeria currently has over 800 confirmed cases of coronavirus as stated by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC. So far, 28 deaths have been recorded since the virus was first confirmed in February.